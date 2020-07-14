General News

Coronavirus: Ghana makes significant progress with nearly 900 recoveries

A total of 880 COVID-19 patients been declared recovered or discharged by the Ghana Health Service, bringing the total to 21,067.

This leaves the country with 3,782 active cases, with the patients being managed in treatment sites, at isolation centres across the country and some under home management.



The latest update by the country's health management body via its designated website also confirmed 470 new cases of infection, increasing the country's total case count to 24,988.



The new infections were from tests conducted on July 10, it said.



The death toll, however, remains at 139 since the last update.



The update said 25 patients were in severe conditions, with eight being critical condition and four on ventilators.

The new infections were recorded in nine regions, with Greater Accra recording the highest infections of 286; Northern- 81 and Volta- 28.



Other regions included Western North-27; Eastern- 17; Western-12; Oti- eight; Savannah- six and Ashanti- five.



Out of the total confirmed cases, 10,012 were from the General Surveillance, with 14,976 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.



A total of 331,366 tests have been conducted so far.



Out of this, 121,062 are from Routine Surveillance with 210,304 from Contact Tracing. The positivity rate is 7.54.

The latest infections take Greater Accra's total cases to 13,690, representing about 55 per cent of the national total.



The Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 5,259; 2,240; and 1,110 respectively. The rest are: Eastern Region – 948



Volta Region – 418



Upper East Region – 282



Northern Region – 267

Bono East Region – 205



Western North Region – 200 Oti Region- 128



Bono Region- 107



Ahafo Region – 98



Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 57



North East Region - 9

