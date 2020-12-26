Coronavirus: Ghana may receive vaccine by second quarter of 2021- CDD fellow

The availability of the vaccine will help restore calm to the economy

Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, a fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has indicated the country will receive its share of the COVID-19 vaccine by the second quarter of 2021.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians government was working to procure the vaccines by March 2021.



Speaking on JoyFM’s NewsFile segment on Saturday December 26, Kwame Aseidu Sarpong who is also a Pharmacist based in the UK said, “I know that we will get the vaccines but I am a realist and think that we probably wouldn’t get anything trickling in, until about the second quarter of 2021.”



He explained manufacturers of the vaccines will first prioritize and place premiums on the distribution for some specific locations hence exporting to countries like Ghana that early will be less realistic.

“The caveat is that you can only get as much as 20 percent of your population and for your vulnerable people. The other caveat to it [the vaccine] is that it doesn’t kick in until the end of the first quarter of 2021 so, when I heard the President speak and I heard others saying that we will start getting the vaccine by March, I cringe a bit because I have been following the Covex conversation,” he explained.



He continued, “We will get vaccines but it will be intriguing to see how the vaccine dynamics would play and then even with the vaccine dynamics, which of the vaccines we are going to go for because of the coach in protocols.”