Coronavirus: Ghana needs new guidelines to halt imported cases - Frontiers

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3

Frontiers Healthcare Services (FHS) has urged the Government of Ghana to implement new guidelines to curtail the influx of positive COVID-19 cases.

The major challenge that FHS points out is that travelers may possibly be buying counterfeit or fake COVID-19 negative results as a pre-requisite to gain entry into Ghana.



Unlike other countries that require Ghanaian travelers to undergo a PCR test in specific laboratories in Ghana–failure of which you would be denied boarding at the point of departure (Kotoka International Airport)–Ghana is yet to publish a list of specific laboratories in countries with high COVID-19 cases that travelers must avail themselves for a PCR test and present same at the point of departure.



FHS, which oversees the screening of all in-abound passengers at their laboratories located at the Upper Arrival Hall of the Kotoka International Airport, recorded the highest daily positive COVID-19 cases of 75 on April 24; prompting it to notify authorities about the surge in numbers at the only legally permitted entry into Ghana.

In a letter signed by Dr. Kudzo Seneadza, Managing Director of FHS, and addressed to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, FHS describes the situation as “alarming” and requires “urgent attention”.



”We once again appeal to all stakeholders to implement stringent measures on the quality of PCR results acceptable for entry into the Republic of Ghana. It has become imperative to implement new guidelines to curtail the influx of positive cases into the country,” portions of the letter read.



Ghana’s current COVID-19 protocol



By the country’s policy, all international arrivals, including those from the ECOWAS region, are required to meet specific health protocols before admission into Ghana. An arriving passenger must not have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, with body temperature not exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.



The passenger is also required to possess a negative PCR test result, done at most 72 hours before departure, from a certified lab in the country of departure. The passengers are made to complete a form and the then proceed to the sampling cubicle for their samples to be taken before descending to the main arrival hall.



ECOWAS nationals and travelers, who test positive for COVID-19, bear the cost of the mandatory isolation and treatment. Ghanaian nationals who test positive, upon their arrival into the country, have their isolation and treatment costs borne by the State.

The cost for the mandatory COVID-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport for all in-bound ECOWAS nationals, including children between the ages of 5-12years, is US$50. The cost of the test for non-ECOWAS nationals, however, still remains US$150 per passenger.



Attempts to check fake results



The Ghana Health Service last week announced the implementation of a digital verification of COVID-19 test results; becoming the first country in West Africa to deploy the system.



The system is based on the African Union Trusted Travel and ECOWAS BIOMARS standard. The technology platform, which is jointly powered by the Ghana Health Service and the PanaBIOS Consortium, covers all the authorised COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories in the country.



In a press statement signed by Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister for Health, released on April 20, 2021, government said it was optimistic that the new system will help “stop the circulation of fake test results, which if left unchecked would damage the country’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection through imported cases.”