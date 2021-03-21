Coronavirus: Ghana needs some 42 million doses of vaccines - GHS

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, the Ghana Health Service

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said the country would need some 42 million doses of vaccines if it intends to vaccinate its target population of 20 million by October this year.

According to Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, these would include wastage from administered vaccines.



Making the disclosure during a press conference on Sunday, March 21, 2021, the GHS Director-General told journalists, “So far Ghana needs about 42 million doses of vaccines and that is if we are using only the two-dose bile for all to vaccinate all the 20 million targeted for October this year and these would include the anticipated wastage.”



“We so far have a quantity of about 12 million from the COVAX Facility for about 6 million people covering some 20 percent of the population. We also have about 17 million requested from the African Medicines Platform that we hope to see arrive,” he disclosed.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye added that key players in the private sector have also pledged to support the government in bringing an additional quantity of vaccines into Ghana.



Meanwhile, over 300,000 people in Ghana have been administered their first jabs of coronavirus vaccines.