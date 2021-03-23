Coronavirus: Ghana records 105 new cases

The death toll has risen from 725 to 731 within 24 hours

Ghana has recorded 105 new cases of the coronavirus disease, putting the number of active cases to 3,091.

On a whole, the country has recorded 89,787 positive cases, of which 85,965 have recovered and been discharged.



Meanwhile, the death toll has risen from 725 to 731 within 24 hours.



Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 49,671



Ashanti Region – 15,222



Western Region – 5,654



Eastern Region – 4,102

Central Region – 3,201



Volta Region – 2,330



Northern Region – 1,598



Bono East Region – 1,391

Bono Region – 1,297



Upper East Region – 1,294



Western North Region – 846



Ahafo Region – 694

Upper West Region – 475



Oti Region – 390



North East Region – 210



Savannah Region – 114