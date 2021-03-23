Coronavirus: Ghana records 105 new cases

Ghana has recorded 105 new cases of the coronavirus disease, putting the number of active cases to 3,091.
On a whole, the country has recorded 89,787 positive cases, of which 85,965 have recovered and been discharged.
Meanwhile, the death toll has risen from 725 to 731 within 24 hours.
Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 49,671
Ashanti Region – 15,222
Western Region – 5,654
Eastern Region – 4,102
Central Region – 3,201
Volta Region – 2,330
Northern Region – 1,598
Bono East Region – 1,391
Bono Region – 1,297
Upper East Region – 1,294
Western North Region – 846
Ahafo Region – 694
Upper West Region – 475
Oti Region – 390
North East Region – 210
Savannah Region – 114
- Coronavirus: Joe Ghartey pushes for decongestion of prisons
- Tema Port exceeds 2020 cargo traffic target despite coronavirus disruptions
- South Africa sells Astrazeneca jabs to other AU member states
- 90,000 health workers outside COVID-19 epicentres to be vaccinated – GHS
- Private individuals not authorized to handle coronavirus vaccines – GHS cautions public
- Read all related articles