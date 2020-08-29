Coronavirus: Ghana records 108 new infections

Click for Market Deals →
Recent update on the Ghana Health Services’ website indicates the confirmation of 108 new COVID-19 infections in the country.
The country’s cumulative case count has thus increased to 43,949 with active cases reported to be at 1,287.
Recoveries/discharge numbers stands at 42,392 whiles the total number of recorded deaths is at 270.
Below is the breakdown of cumulative cases per region
Greater Accra Region - 21,877
Ashanti Region - 10,799
Western Region - 2,949
Eastern Region - 2,280
Central Region - 1,861
Bono East Region - 755
Volta Region - 656
Western North Region - 614
Ahafo Region - 501
Northern Region - 497
Bono Region - 480
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 230
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 18
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- UNFPA Country Representative praises Ghana for effective coronavirus crisis management
- Coronavirus: National Service Scheme certificate collection goes fully digital
- Coronavirus: NSS personnel anxious of job security as service ends
- Coronavirus: Education, tourism worst-hit sectors - World Trade Organisation
- 'Reopen schools by Sept 22 or we demonstrate' - Private school teachers
- Read all related articles