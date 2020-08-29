General News

Coronavirus: Ghana records 108 new infections

Recoveries/discharge numbers stands at 42,392 whiles the total number of recorded deaths is at 270

Recent update on the Ghana Health Services’ website indicates the confirmation of 108 new COVID-19 infections in the country.

The country’s cumulative case count has thus increased to 43,949 with active cases reported to be at 1,287.



Below is the breakdown of cumulative cases per region



Greater Accra Region - 21,877



Ashanti Region - 10,799

Western Region - 2,949



Eastern Region - 2,280



Central Region - 1,861



Bono East Region - 755



Volta Region - 656

Western North Region - 614



Ahafo Region - 501



Northern Region - 497



Bono Region - 480



Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 230



Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 18

