Coronavirus: Ghana records 13 additional deaths, active cases now 3,940

There have been 13 new recorded COVID-19 deaths taking Ghana’s total number of deaths associated with the virus to 399.
This is contained in a recent update by the Ghana Health Service which also shows a continuously recorded average of 600 daily infections in Ghana.
According to the Ghana Health Service, 625 new infections have been recorded, bringing the cumulative number to 63,883.
The number of active cases continues its climb as it has currently risen to 3,940. The number of recoveries also stands at 59,553.
Of the current active cases, 98 cases are severe whilst 35 are reported as critical.
See below the regional breakdown of the cumulative case count:
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 37,117
Ashanti Region - 11,895
Western Region - 3,392
Eastern Region - 2,779
Central Region - 2,245
Volta Region - 896
Bono East Region - 806
Western North Region - 695
Northern Region - 672
Bono Region - 654
Upper East Region - 577
Ahafo Region - 539
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 186
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25
