Coronavirus: Ghana records 13 more deaths, total number now 333

President Akufo-Addo

Ghana has recorded 13 more deaths from the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed.

Addressing the country on Sunday, 20 December 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that although the number of active cases has reduced marginally, a number of fatalities have been recorded.



According to him, some regions in Ghana do not have any active cases currently, which shows how the government has fought hard to tackle the situation.



The president also emphasized that the active cases have reduced from about 1,000 to 946.



“We have recorded a stable rate of daily infections of between 130 and 100 cases. Indeed, the total number of active cases has reduced marginally from 1139 as of Friday, 6 November to 946 as of Friday 18th December,” the President said.

He added, “Our hospitalization rate continues to be very low and our treatment centres are virtually empty. As per data from [the] Ghana Health Service, some regions at the moments have no recorded active cases and long may this continue.”



Akufo-Addo went on to say, “Our heroic health workers have seen to 52,675 recoveries to which the country is extremely grateful. Unfortunately, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 and its complications have been recorded bringing the total number of fatalities to 333 out of the 53,954 confirmed cases. May their souls rest in peace.”



Akufo-Addo also assured that government was working around the clock to deploy some of the approved vaccines into the country.