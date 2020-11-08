Coronavirus: Ghana records 172 positive cases at KIA – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that 172 positive Coronavirus cases have been recorded among some passengers arriving in the country at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In his 19th televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 8, 2020, he stated that the government is doing everything possible to limit the importation of Coronavirus to the country.



Akufo-Addo said, airlines must ensure that passengers arriving in the country comply with the 72-hours negative PCR test result directive.



He said the government will continue to sanction airlines that flout the COVID-19 directives for arriving passengers.



"With the imposition of stringent testing measures at the airport, we have, so far, been able to detect 172 positive cases amongst some 54,000 arriving international passengers. The airport authorities will continue to demand that passengers arriving in the country should be in possession of a 72-hour old negative PCR test, and we will continue to sanction airlines that flout this directive.

"The health authorities will intensify the follow-up process of arriving passengers, even when they have tested negative to help ensure we have ruled out any possible infection that may have occurred during the period of embarkation and disembarkation," Akufo-Addo explained.



In the area of testing, the president noted that, the Ministry of Health has been tasked, through the Ghana Health Service, "to liaise with all laboratories and testing facilities across the country to ensure that reporting procedures are ironed out and adhered to."



Watch below the President's address:



