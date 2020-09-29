Coronavirus: Ghana records 2 additional deaths, 38 new cases

This has seen the country’s total number of deaths move up to 301.

The Ghana Health Service in its latest COVID-19 case numbers has announced recording two new deaths from complications related to the virus.

The health authority has also confirmed 38 new cases of infections which has caused the cumulative case count in the country to move up to 46,482.



The number of active cases has also increased from the previous 477 to 530 while 45,651 out of the 46,482 total confirmed cases have been declared recovered.



See below the regional breakdown of the cumulative case count:



Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 23,785



Ashanti Region - 10,969



Western Region - 2,968



Eastern Region - 2,412



Central Region - 1,927

Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 672



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 295



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19