Coronavirus: Ghana records 20 new cases, two deaths

Coronaviruse3r23.jpeg File photo

Sun, 20 Sep 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of 16 September 2020.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), two more people have died bringing the tally to 297.

The active cases have dropped further to 499 and the number of recoveries/discharge is now 45,081.

Meanwhile, the cumulative figure has reached 45,877.

For the cases in the various regions, the Greater Accra region leads with 23,287 cases, Ashanti region has 10,942 cases, Western and Eastern Regions have 2,963 and 2,395 cases respectively.

Find below the Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 23,287

Ashanti Region - 10,942

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,395

Central Region - 1,921

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 669

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 291

Oti Region - 241

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

