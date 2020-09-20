Coronavirus: Ghana records 20 new cases, two deaths

Ghana has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of 16 September 2020.
According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), two more people have died bringing the tally to 297.
The active cases have dropped further to 499 and the number of recoveries/discharge is now 45,081.
Meanwhile, the cumulative figure has reached 45,877.
For the cases in the various regions, the Greater Accra region leads with 23,287 cases, Ashanti region has 10,942 cases, Western and Eastern Regions have 2,963 and 2,395 cases respectively.
Find below the Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 23,287
Ashanti Region - 10,942
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,395
Central Region - 1,921
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 669
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 291
Oti Region - 241
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
