Coronavirus: Ghana records 270 new cases with 4 deaths

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has moved up by 270 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24,518.
This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on its official COVID-19 website.
From the update, there has also been 4 new recorded deaths which has also moved the country’s death count to 139.
The number of recoveries/discharge however stands at 20,187 whiles active cases is 4,192.
The Ghana Health Service indicates that the new cases represent the results of samples taken between June 17, 2020 and July 8, 2020 but were reported from the lab om July 9, 2020.
The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions are the top four regions with the highest cases of COVID-19.
The Greater Accra Region has 13,404 cases, Ashanti Region has 5,254 cases, Western and Central Regions has 2,128 and 1,110 cases respectively.
Find below the cumulative cases per the regions.
Greater Accra Region - 13,404
Ashanti Region - 5,254
Western Region - 2,128
Central Region - 1,110
Eastern Region - 931
Volta Region - 390
Upper East Region - 282
Bono East Region - 205
Northern Region - 186
Western North Region - 173
Oti Region - 120
Bono Region - 107
Ahafo Region - 98
Upper West Region - 70
Savannah Region - 51
North East Region - 9
