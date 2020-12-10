Coronavirus: Ghana records 326 deaths, active cases hit 855

Ghana's active cases are now 855

Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases have seen an increase after 129 new cases were confirmed from the labs.

Active cases now stand at 855, taking the national caseload to 52,500.



The total number of recoveries is now 51,319.



Below is a breakdown of the regional cases:



Greater Accra Region – 28,686



Ashanti Region – 11,131

Western Region – 3,070



Eastern Region – 2,565



Central Region – 2,060



Bono East Region – 788



Volta Region – 701

Western North Region – 662



Bono Region – 619



Northern Region – 556



Ahafo Region – 530



Upper East Region – 369

Oti Region – 243



Upper West Region – 90



Savannah Region – 62



North East Region – 20