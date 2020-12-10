1
Menu
News

Coronavirus: Ghana records 326 deaths, active cases hit 855

Coronavirus Health Workers Ghana 29 Ghana's active cases are now 855

Thu, 10 Dec 2020 Source: Daily Mail

Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases have seen an increase after 129 new cases were confirmed from the labs.

Active cases now stand at 855, taking the national caseload to 52,500.

The total number of recoveries is now 51,319.

Below is a breakdown of the regional cases:

Greater Accra Region – 28,686

Ashanti Region – 11,131

Western Region – 3,070

Eastern Region – 2,565

Central Region – 2,060

Bono East Region – 788

Volta Region – 701

Western North Region – 662

Bono Region – 619

Northern Region – 556

Ahafo Region – 530

Upper East Region – 369

Oti Region – 243

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 20

Source: Daily Mail
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: