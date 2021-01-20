Coronavirus: Ghana records 366 new cases with 6 more deaths

Ghana is still experiencing an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases as the latest data shared by the Ghana Health Service shows.
In the latest update on its website, the GHS puts the number of active cases at 2,174 indicating a report of 366 new cases.
This pushes the cumulative case count to 55,899 whilst the number of deaths has seen an addition of six new deaths, bringing the total to 358. The number of recorded recoveries now stands at 55,899.
The current number of active cases has 98 being severe and 36 being critical.
According to the GHS, this data is as of January 16, 2020.
Ghana over the last few weeks has seen the number of active cases increase from a few hundred to its current state of over two thousand.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation on Sunday expressed worry over the situation and warned that his government will not hesitate on imposing more stringent restrictions and measures if need be.
The Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions continue to be the epicenter of the virus in the country with cumulative cases of 33,017 and 11,401 respectively.
The rest are:
Western Region- 3,237
Eastern Region – 2,681
Central Region- 2,194
Bono East Region – 795
Volta Region – 790
Western North Region – 683
Bono Region- 644
Northern Region – 598
Ahafo Region- 537
Upper East Region – 399
Oti Region- 244
Upper West Region – 126
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region -22
