Coronavirus: Ghana records 6 new deaths and 87 new cases

Six more persons have died of COVID-19 complications raising the total number of deaths related to the virus in the country to 276.

The latest update announced by the Ghana Health Service indicates the confirmation 87 new cases have been recorded sending the country's case count to 44, 205.



The number of active cases has, however, dropped to 1152 with 42,777 persons who contracted the virus have either recovered/discharged.



Below is the regional breakdown of the Cumulative Cases per Region



Greater Accra Region - 21,984



Ashanti Region - 10,837

Western Region - 2,953



Eastern Region - 2,289



Central Region - 1,870



Bono East Region - 763



Volta Region - 659

Western North Region - 619



Northern Region - 528



Bono Region - 511



Ahafo Region - 507



Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 234



Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

