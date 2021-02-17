Coronavirus: Ghana records 702 new cases and 6 deaths

The number of current active cases has further risen to 7,866

The number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Ghana has risen by six.

According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, newly recorded cases as at February 13, 2021, is 702.



This keeps the countries daily infection rate within the 700 average as has been the case over the past week.



The number of current active cases has further risen to 7,866 with the cumulative number of confirmed cases now 77,748.



69,321 of the cumulative number of cases are said to have recovered from the virus whiles 561 of the total infections have resulted in deaths.



See below the regional breakdown of the cumulative case count:

Greater Accra Region - 45,191



Ashanti Region - 13,822



Western Region - 4,559



Eastern Region - 3,342



Central Region - 2,697

Volta Region - 1,386



Bono East Region - 966



Northern Region - 862



Bono Region - 833



Upper East Region - 814

Western North Region - 773



Ahafo Region - 625



Upper West Region - 307



Oti Region - 258



Savannah Region - 69

North East Region - 61