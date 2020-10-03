Coronavirus: Ghana records 74 new cases, active cases now 503

Ghana has confirmed 74 more cases of coronavirus

74 more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, reports the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This sends the cumulative case count to 46,768.



Out of the 46,768 persons who have been infected with the virus, 45,964 have recovered and/or been discharged.



According to figures available on GHS's website, active cases have increased from 448 to 503. The death toll, however stands at 301.



Per the latest update, 4 cases are critical, 2 on ventilator while 14 are severe.



Cumulative Cases per Region:

Greater Accra Region - 24,044



Ashanti Region - 10,974



Western Region - 2,968



Eastern Region - 2,412



Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 672



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 311



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19