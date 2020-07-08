20
General News Wed, 8 Jul 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana records 854 new cases, case count 22,822

Ghana has recorded 854 new coronavirus infections.

The total confirmed cases as of July 5, 2020, is 22,822.

The latest update was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service via their official website.

Per the update, the number of people who have died as a result of the virus is still at 129. However, active cases have risen to 5,129, with 17,564 recoveries/discharges.

Greater Accra Region still leads with the most infections, with 12,560 cases, followed by Ashanti Region with 4,824 active cases.

Below is the regional breakdown of the caseload:

Greater Accra Region – 12, 560

Ashanti Region - 4,824

Western Region – 2,045

Central Region – 1,064

Eastern Region - 855

Volta Region - 370

Upper East Region - 278

Northern Region - 163

Bono East Region - 142

Western North Region - 154

Oti Region - 114

Upper West Region - 58

Savannah Region - 50

Ahafo Region - 36

Bono Region - 96

North East Region - 9

