Coronavirus: Ghana records highest daily cases in almost 6 six months

Ghana has recorded 658 new cases of COVID-19

Ghana has hit a record high in its daily average of confirmed COVID-19 cases in almost six months.

The country, according to the latest updates by the Ghana Health Service, has confirmed 658 new cases of the virus which has shot up the cumulative case count to 59,480.



The number of active cases has thus increased from 2,178 to 2,413 with the number of recoveries stated as 56,706.



With the 2,413 current active cases, 83 of the infected persons are said to be in severe conditions whilst 28 are reported to be in critical conditions.



So far, the only regions without confirmed or active cases since the new wave of infections started some two weeks ago are the Oti and Savannah Regions.



See below a breakdown of the Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 33,731



Ashanti Region - 11,560



Western Region - 3,261



Eastern Region - 2,687



Central Region - 2,210

Volta Region - 808



Bono East Region - 795



Western North Region - 689