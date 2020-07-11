xxxxxxxxxxx

Coronavirus: Ghana records six new deaths, total confirmed cases now 23,834

Six lives have been lost to the novel coronavirus in Ghana, pushing the country’s total COVID-19-related deaths to 135.

According to the Ghana Health Services’ latest update, the country has also recorded 371 new cases as well as 19,212 recoveries/discharges.



However, the data given represent results of samples taken as of July 7, 2020.



Below is the Regional Breakdown of the confirmed cases



Greater Accra Region - 13,194



Ashanti Region - 5,078

Western Region - 2,052



Central Region - 1,076



Eastern Region - 911



Volta Region - 378



Upper East Region - 282

Northern Region - 187



Western North Region - 156



Bono East Region - 142



Oti Region - 115



Bono Region - 96

Upper West Region - 70



Savannah Region - 51



Ahafo Region - 36



North East Region - 9

