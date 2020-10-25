Coronavirus: Ghana records two more deaths, KIA positive cases reach 100

File photo

Ghana has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, which has taken the death toll to 316, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Forty-one new cases have been recorded taking the cumulative figure to 47,690.



The active cases have increased to 487 with 46,887 patients recovered/discharged.



Meanwhile, the number of positive cases from international travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has reached 100.



Out of this figure, 53 have recovered and or been discharged.



Regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region - 24,826



Ashanti Region - 11,002



Western Region - 2,974



Eastern Region - 2,421



Central Region - 1,931

Bono East Region - 784



Volta Region - 681



Western North Region - 646



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528

Bono Region - 514



Upper East Region - 323



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19