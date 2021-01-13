2
Coronavirus: Ghana’s active case count rises to 1,330

Coronavirus Variant New A total of 56,421 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020

Wed, 13 Jan 2021 Source: Class FM

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 1,330, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

It follows the confirmation of 191 new cases.

So far, a total of 56,421 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020.

Out of that, a total of 54,753 have recovered.

The death toll stands at 338.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 31,531

Ashanti Region - 11,247

Western Region - 3,144

Eastern Region - 2,651

Central Region - 2,171

Bono East Region - 788

Volta Region - 771

Western North Region - 668

Bono Region - 642

Northern Region - 580

Ahafo Region - 530

Upper East Region - 391

Oti Region - 244

Upper West Region - 91

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 22

