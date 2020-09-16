2
General News Wed, 16 Sep 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases drop from 628 to 564

Coronavirus New21 Ghana's coronavirus death toll remains 294.

64 more persons in Ghana have recovered from Coronavirus as the Active Case tally which initially stood at 628 now stands at 564.

Out of the 564 cases, 5 are critical, 3 are on ventilators while 15 are severe.

This was contained in Ghana Health Service's (GHS's) latest update, Wednesday.

The update also shows that 54 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the cumulative case count to 45,655. The death toll remains 294.

In all, 44,797 persons have recovered from the virus.

Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region:

Greater Accra Region - 23,117

Ashanti Region - 10,933

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,394

Central Region - 1,904

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 285

Oti Region - 238

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

  

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

