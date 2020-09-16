General News

Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases drop from 628 to 564

Ghana's coronavirus death toll remains 294.

64 more persons in Ghana have recovered from Coronavirus as the Active Case tally which initially stood at 628 now stands at 564.

Out of the 564 cases, 5 are critical, 3 are on ventilators while 15 are severe.



This was contained in Ghana Health Service's (GHS's) latest update, Wednesday.



The update also shows that 54 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the cumulative case count to 45,655. The death toll remains 294.



In all, 44,797 persons have recovered from the virus.



Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region:

Greater Accra Region - 23,117



Ashanti Region - 10,933



Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,394



Central Region - 1,904

Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 668



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 285



Oti Region - 238



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19





