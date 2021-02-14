2
Menu
News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases inching towards 8,000 with 13 more deaths

C0481846 Wuhan Novel Coronavirus Illustration Spl COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Sun, 14 Feb 2021 Source: Peace FM

Updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicates that the country's active cases are inching towards 8,000 as of 9th February 2021.

Currently, 771 new cases have been recorded taking the active cases to 7,754 from a previous 7,509.

The latest update also disclosed that 13 more people have died from the virus; increasing the tally from 505 to 518.

513 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered/discharge to 66,846.

According to the GHS, as of 9th February 2021, 106 of the active cases, were in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 75,118 cases of the virus since the country recorded its first two cases in March 2020.

Regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region - 43,928

Ashanti Region - 13,464

Western Region - 4,325

Eastern Region - 3,239

Central Region - 2,514

Volta Region - 1,247

Bono East Region - 922

Northern Region - 802

Bono Region - 763

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 747

Ahafo Region - 624

Oti Region - 256

Upper West Region - 254

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 42

Source: Peace FM
Disclaimer