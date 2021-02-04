Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases near 6,000 as GHS records 777 new cases

File photo: 7 people are said to have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 433

Latest data shared by the Ghana Health Service indicates the country’s COVID-19 daily infection rate is still hovering around 700.

According to GHS, 777 new cases of infections have been recorded in the country.



The updates again, tell a story of the constant record of deaths, as 7 people are said to have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 433.



The number of active cases in the country is also reported to be 5,786 with a total number of 68,559 cumulative cases recorded.



Out of the cumulative number, 62,340 are said to have recovered.



Ghana for the past weeks has seen its COVID-19 numbers rapidly increasing with each passing day.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation cautioned the general public to adhere strictly to all health safety protocols.

This is a means of checking the virus spread; adding that government will not hesitate to impose stiffer restrictions as and when necessary.





Ghana’s Covid-19 cases as at 30th January 2021



Visit https://t.co/IW9gCmy3wm for the details#MaskUpWithDSD pic.twitter.com/wIwxjWbB1K — Disease Surveillance Dept_GHS (@DSD_GHS) February 2, 2021

Greater Accra Region - 40,320Ashanti Region - 12,453

Western Region - 3,622



Eastern Region - 2,905



Central Region - 2,340



Volta Region - 991



Bono East Region - 837



Northern Region - 753

Upper East Region - 713



Western North Region - 712



Bono Region - 680



Ahafo Region - 551



Oti Region - 246



Upper West Region - 213

Savannah Region - 63



North East Region - 25