4
Menu
News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases near 6,000 as GHS records 777 new cases

Unnamed Dead Foot File photo: 7 people are said to have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 433

Thu, 4 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Latest data shared by the Ghana Health Service indicates the country’s COVID-19 daily infection rate is still hovering around 700.

According to GHS, 777 new cases of infections have been recorded in the country.

The updates again, tell a story of the constant record of deaths, as 7 people are said to have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 433.

The number of active cases in the country is also reported to be 5,786 with a total number of 68,559 cumulative cases recorded.

Out of the cumulative number, 62,340 are said to have recovered.

Ghana for the past weeks has seen its COVID-19 numbers rapidly increasing with each passing day.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation cautioned the general public to adhere strictly to all health safety protocols.

This is a means of checking the virus spread; adding that government will not hesitate to impose stiffer restrictions as and when necessary.



See cumulative Cases per Region below:

Greater Accra Region - 40,320

Ashanti Region - 12,453

Western Region - 3,622

Eastern Region - 2,905

Central Region - 2,340

Volta Region - 991

Bono East Region - 837

Northern Region - 753

Upper East Region - 713

Western North Region - 712

Bono Region - 680

Ahafo Region - 551

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 213

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: