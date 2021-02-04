Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases near 6,000 as GHS records 777 new cases

Latest data shared by the Ghana Health Service indicates the country’s COVID-19 daily infection rate is still hovering around 700.
According to GHS, 777 new cases of infections have been recorded in the country.
The updates again, tell a story of the constant record of deaths, as 7 people are said to have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 433.
The number of active cases in the country is also reported to be 5,786 with a total number of 68,559 cumulative cases recorded.
Out of the cumulative number, 62,340 are said to have recovered.
Ghana for the past weeks has seen its COVID-19 numbers rapidly increasing with each passing day.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation cautioned the general public to adhere strictly to all health safety protocols.
This is a means of checking the virus spread; adding that government will not hesitate to impose stiffer restrictions as and when necessary.
Ghana’s Covid-19 cases as at 30th January 2021— Disease Surveillance Dept_GHS (@DSD_GHS) February 2, 2021
Visit https://t.co/IW9gCmy3wm for the details#MaskUpWithDSD pic.twitter.com/wIwxjWbB1K
See cumulative Cases per Region below:
Greater Accra Region - 40,320
Ashanti Region - 12,453
Western Region - 3,622
Eastern Region - 2,905
Central Region - 2,340
Volta Region - 991
Bono East Region - 837
Northern Region - 753
Upper East Region - 713
Western North Region - 712
Bono Region - 680
Ahafo Region - 551
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 213
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25
- Stop attending sittings – Speaker to MPs who tested positive for coronavirus
- Pfizer expects $15bn sales of coronavirus vaccine
- GTA to enforce coronavirus protocols in hospitality facilities
- Coronavirus: I contracted coronavirus at a party - Patient recounts
- Coronavirus: 8-month-old baby tests positive at Tamale Teaching Hospital
- Read all related articles