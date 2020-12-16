2
Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases now 1,011

Coronaviruse3r23.jpeg File photo: The number of active cases now stands at 1,011

Wed, 16 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Health Service has announced another increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the new figures, the number of active cases now stands at 1,011 from previously recorded 930 while the overall confirmed infections now stand at 53,386 from 52,933.

The death toll, as far as, the virus is concerned remained unchanged from the previously recorded 327.

52,048 people have either been discharged or recovered which shows a rise in the previous figures which stood at 51,676.

Meanwhile, prior to the December 7 polls, some Ghanaians raised concerns about the Ghana Health Service’s halt in giving its usual updates, with regards to cases recorded.

But few days after the elections, the regular updates have been restored amid growing fears of a possible hike of infections.

Regional breakdown below;

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 29,376

Ashanti Region - 11,148

Western Region - 3,080

Eastern Region - 2,605

Central Region - 2,074

Bono East Region - 788

Volta Region - 733

Western North Region - 662

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 556

Ahafo Region - 530

Upper East Region - 372

Oti Region - 244

Upper West Region - 91

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 22

