Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases now 1,011

The Ghana Health Service has announced another increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country.
According to the new figures, the number of active cases now stands at 1,011 from previously recorded 930 while the overall confirmed infections now stand at 53,386 from 52,933.
The death toll, as far as, the virus is concerned remained unchanged from the previously recorded 327.
52,048 people have either been discharged or recovered which shows a rise in the previous figures which stood at 51,676.
Meanwhile, prior to the December 7 polls, some Ghanaians raised concerns about the Ghana Health Service’s halt in giving its usual updates, with regards to cases recorded.
But few days after the elections, the regular updates have been restored amid growing fears of a possible hike of infections.
Regional breakdown below;
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 29,376
Ashanti Region - 11,148
Western Region - 3,080
Eastern Region - 2,605
Central Region - 2,074
Bono East Region - 788
Volta Region - 733
Western North Region - 662
Bono Region - 619
Northern Region - 556
Ahafo Region - 530
Upper East Region - 372
Oti Region - 244
Upper West Region - 91
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 22
