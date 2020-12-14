Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases now at 930 - GHS

Ghana has recorded 89 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus disease bringing the total number of active cases to 930 as at December 8 2020.

This is according to the latest update released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on December 14, 2020.



Recoveries for the country now stand at 51,676 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 52,933 cases.



The death toll, however, has risen to 327, according to the Ghana Health Service.



Cummulative Cases per Region:

Greater Accra Region - 29,083



Ashanti Region - 11,146



Western Region - 3,073



Eastern Region - 2,594

Central Region - 2,063



Bono East Region - 788



Volta Region - 719



Western North Region - 662

Bono Region - 619



Northern Region - 556



Ahafo Region - 530



Upper East Region - 372

Oti Region - 244



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 22