Coronavirus: Ghana’s active cases pass three-thousand as deaths increase by 6

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count for a consecutive time in days has increased by over six hundred.
According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the country's cumulative case count has risen to 60,797 with the addition of 679 new cases.
The number of recorded recoveries now stands at 57,141. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the country has also increased by 6, bringing to the figure to 367.
The data, according to GHS, is representative of samples taken as of January 20, 2021.
See below the breakdown of cumulative cases by regions:
Greater Accra Region - 34,740
Ashanti Region - 11,687
Western Region - 3,270
Eastern Region - 2,704
Central Region - 2,215
Volta Region - 848
Bono East Region - 796
Western North Region - 689
Bono Region - 645
Northern Region - 620
Ahafo Region - 537
Upper East Region - 502
Oti Region - 244
Upper West Region - 152
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 25
