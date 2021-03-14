Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases stands at 3,994; death toll rises to 679

Ghana has registered 3,994 active Coronavirus cases showing a trend of decline in daily cases over the last few days.
Available data published by the Ghana Health Service however raised the death toll to 679 but said 87,480 cases have so far been confirmed in the West African country.
As of March 9, 2021, 230 new cases have been recorded, according to the GHS adding that 82,807 patients have recovered and/or been discharged.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s testing rate has remained constant, with at least a 9.3 positivity rate since the pandemic began on March 12, 2020.
Testing has also been vigorous at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). About 1,260 travellers have tested positive for the virus while 1,145 of the number have been treated and discharged.
Active cases in Ghana by region
Ghana’s capital Accra still leads with 1,889 active cases. The Central Region follows with 357 active cases.
Ahafo region has the lowest number of active cases which currently stands at eight.
- A year of coronavirus in Ghana: Impact on cultural activities in Tema
- Countries in Europe divided over use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Tanzanian government denies rumors that president ill with Covid-19
- I was accused of trying to take money from UN after I went public on my coronavirus status – Joe Jackson
- I deserve a university outside Ghana – Kweku Flick
- Read all related articles