2
Menu
News

Coronavirus: Ghana's active cases now at 930 - GHS

Coronavirus New The death toll, however, has risen to 327.

Mon, 14 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has recorded 89 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus disease bringing the total number of active cases to 930 as at December 8 2020.

This is according to the latest update released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on December 14, 2020.

Recoveries for the country now stand at 51,676 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 52,933 cases.

The death toll, however, has risen to 327, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Cummulative Cases per Region:

Greater Accra Region - 29,083

Ashanti Region - 11,146

Western Region - 3,073

Eastern Region - 2,594

Central Region - 2,063

Bono East Region - 788

Volta Region - 719

Western North Region - 662

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 556

Ahafo Region - 530

Upper East Region - 372

Oti Region - 244

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 22

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: