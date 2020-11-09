Coronavirus: Ghana's average daily cases increasing by over 4 times

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the failure of a large section of the Ghanaian public to adhere to preventive coronavirus protocols.

Delivering the 19th coronavirus address to the nation on Sunday, November 8, 2020, the President said average daily infections have more than quadrupled over the last two weeks.



“The number of daily infections is on the rise, from an average of 25 new cases per day then to an average of 130 new cases per day in the course of the last two weeks,” he said.



The President also revealed that active case count has increased from 398 – three weeks ago – to 1,139 active cases as of Friday, November 6, 2020.



“These figures, obviously, give cause for concern in view of what is happening in Europe and America following the outbreak of the second wave of infections that is engulfing so many other countries,” the President said.



He urged the public to adhere to the preventive protocol of handwashing, use of hand sanitisers and social distance to stem the rise in coronavirus infections.

He also ordered the release of logistics such vehicles to the Ghana Health Service to beef up COVID-19 contact tracing process.



"I have instructed the release of additional logistics, including vehicles, to the Ghana Health Service in order to help beef up contact tracing, and the supervision and monitoring of asymptomatic cases being managed from home.



"We are also employing the use of technology to augment our contact tracing efforts, as well as the supervision and monitoring of home care cases," Akufo-Addo added.



