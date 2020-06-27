General News

Coronavirus: Ghana's case count can hit 20,000 - Kwesi Pratt predicts

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, says if strict measures are not put in place Ghana's COVID-19 case count can exceed 20,000.

Per updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday, June 27, 2020, Ghana's case count has reached 16,431 with 12,257 recoveries.



Kwesi Pratt speaking on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Friday said: "the cases keep going up and we all know that the face mask and others don't prevent infection...following the protocol does not prevent infection otherwise the health minister and others would not have been infected; they all followed the protocols. Currently, we have exceeded 15,000 and we can reach 20,000 and more".

Listen to him in the video below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.