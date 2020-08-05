8
General News Wed, 5 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Coronavirus: Ghana’s case count inches pass 39,000 as death toll hits 199

Coronavirus Death Ghana's death toll from the virus now 199

Listen to the Article

A total of 574 new cases reported on August 2, 2020 have pushed Ghana’s coronavirus case count to 39, 075 according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

“These are samples that were taken from the period 23 June to 1 August 2020,” the GHS said on its dedicated COVID-19 portal.

Also, Ghana’s death toll from the infection stands at 199.

Meanwhile, 35, 563 patients have been discharged or recovered bringing the country’s active case count to 3,313.

Below is a regional distribution of the Ghana’s coronavirus case count.

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 20,080

Ashanti Region - 9,588

Western Region - 2,738

Central Region - 1,620

Eastern Region - 1,579

Volta Region - 610

Bono East Region - 536

Western North Region - 526

Bono Region - 439

Ahafo Region - 364

Northern Region - 354

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 200

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 9

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: