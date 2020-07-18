General News

Coronavirus: Ghana's case load now 26,572 after 447 new cases, 5 deaths

Coronavirus has killed thousands around the world

Ghana has recorded 447 new cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the country’s case count to 26,572.

Five more persons who tested positive have succumbed to the coronavirus in Ghana taking the death toll to 144, according to a Ghana Health Service‘s (GHS) Friday evening update.



The Ghana Health Service says these are samples that were taken from the period between 13 June to 13 July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 14.



According to the GHS, 22,915 persons have recovered/ been discharged.



The active cases have dropped to 3,513.



Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 14,674



Ashanti Region – 5,607



Western Region – 2,218



Central Region – 1,140



Eastern Region – 1,012

Volta Region – 460



Upper East Region – 282



Northern Region – 271



Western North Region – 216



Bono East Region – 206

Oti Region – 139



Bono Region – 107



Ahafo Region – 103



Upper West Region – 71



Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

