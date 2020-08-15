Coronavirus: Ghana’s death toll now 231 as confirmed cases hit over 42,000

Click for Market Deals →
The Ghana Health Service has reported that eight more persons have died from COVID-19 in Ghana.
This pushes the country's death toll to 231.
The latest deaths have been recorded a week after Ghana made an impressive gain with coronavirus recoveries, which stands at 39, 993.
The active cases keep recording a decline with the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service pointing at 1,839.
Currently, Ghana still keeps its borders closed and international flights suspended to curb a further spread of the coronavirus.
The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana sit at 42, 063 after 216 new ones were reported from the lab.
Four persons are currently on ventilators, leaving six others in critical condition while 17 have been classified as severe cases.
Regional cases:
Greater Accra Region – 20,970
Ashanti Region – 10,476
Western Region – 2,863
Eastern Region – 2,024
Central Region – 1,754
Bono East Region – 703
Volta Region – 630
Western North Region – 580
Northern Region – 472
Ahafo Region – 469
Bono Region – 468
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 213
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9
