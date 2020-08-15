2
General News Sat, 15 Aug 2020

Coronavirus: Ghana’s death toll now 231 as confirmed cases hit over 42,000

Eight more succumb to COVID-19; death toll now 231

The Ghana Health Service has reported that eight more persons have died from COVID-19 in Ghana.

This pushes the country's death toll to 231.

The latest deaths have been recorded a week after Ghana made an impressive gain with coronavirus recoveries, which stands at 39, 993.

The active cases keep recording a decline with the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service pointing at 1,839.

Currently, Ghana still keeps its borders closed and international flights suspended to curb a further spread of the coronavirus.

The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana sit at 42, 063 after 216 new ones were reported from the lab.

Four persons are currently on ventilators, leaving six others in critical condition while 17 have been classified as severe cases.

Regional cases:

Greater Accra Region – 20,970

Ashanti Region – 10,476

Western Region – 2,863

Eastern Region – 2,024

Central Region – 1,754

Bono East Region – 703

Volta Region – 630

Western North Region – 580

Northern Region – 472

Ahafo Region – 469

Bono Region – 468

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 213

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

