0
Menu
News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s death toll now 320

99395020 Coronavirus has killed thousands around the world

Sat, 31 Oct 2020 Source: Class FM

Four more persons have died from Covid-19 bringing Ghana’s total death toll to 320, latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

The active caseload has also shot up from 488 to 566.

So far, a total of 48,055 cases have been confirmed nationwide since mid-March when the first two cases were discovered in the country.

Out of that number, 47,169 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 25,071

Ashanti Region - 11,008

Western Region - 2,978

Eastern Region - 2,426

Central Region - 1,931

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 682

Western North Region – 651

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Bono Region - 550

Upper East Region - 358

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Source: Class FM
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: