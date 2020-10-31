Coronavirus: Ghana’s death toll now 320

Four more persons have died from Covid-19 bringing Ghana’s total death toll to 320, latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has revealed.
The active caseload has also shot up from 488 to 566.
So far, a total of 48,055 cases have been confirmed nationwide since mid-March when the first two cases were discovered in the country.
Out of that number, 47,169 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 25,071
Ashanti Region - 11,008
Western Region - 2,978
Eastern Region - 2,426
Central Region - 1,931
Bono East Region - 785
Volta Region - 682
Western North Region – 651
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 528
Bono Region - 550
Upper East Region - 358
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
