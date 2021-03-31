Coronavirus: Ghana's death toll now 742; active cases drop to 1844

Ghana’s Covid-19 death toll has now hit 742 after while the active cases have dropped significantly to 1,844.
In the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, only 53 cases were recorded taking the number of confirmed cases to 90,552.
In total 87,966 people have recovered from the disease have been discharged from treatment and holding centres.
Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 49,981
Ashanti Region – 15,336
Western Region – 5,697
Eastern Region – 4,121
Central Region – 3,272
Volta Region – 2,371
Northern Region – 1,644
Bono East Region – 1,420
Bono Region – 1,311
Upper East Region – 1,304
Western North Region – 849
Ahafo Region – 703
Upper West Region – 483
Oti Region – 406
North East Region – 210
Savannah Region – 118
