Coronavirus: Ghana's death toll now 742; active cases drop to 1844

File photo

Ghana’s Covid-19 death toll has now hit 742 after while the active cases have dropped significantly to 1,844.

In the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, only 53 cases were recorded taking the number of confirmed cases to 90,552.



In total 87,966 people have recovered from the disease have been discharged from treatment and holding centres.



Cumulative Cases per Region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 49,981



Ashanti Region – 15,336



Western Region – 5,697



Eastern Region – 4,121

Central Region – 3,272



Volta Region – 2,371



Northern Region – 1,644



Bono East Region – 1,420

Bono Region – 1,311



Upper East Region – 1,304



Western North Region – 849



Ahafo Region – 703

Upper West Region – 483



Oti Region – 406



North East Region – 210



Savannah Region – 118