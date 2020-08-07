General News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s death toll rise to 206

Coronavirus cases rising in Ghana

Ghana has recorded 8 new deaths in its COVID-19 fight to take the toll to 206. This was disclosed in the new data released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The country also recorded 455 new positive cases increasing the country’s case count to 40,097.



“A total of 455 new cases were reported on August 4, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 15 July to 3 August 2020 as seen in Figure 11 but reported from the lab on August 4,” the GHS stated on its website.



Per the update, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 36,638 putting the active cases at 3,253. Cumulative Coronavirus Cases per Region



Greater Accra Region – 20,300



Ashanti Region – 9,972

Western Region – 2,766



Eastern Region – 1,809



Central Region – 1,669



Volta Region – 614



Bono East Region – 569

Western North Region – 526



Bono Region – 439



Northern Region – 424



Ahafo Region – 364



Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204



Upper West Region – 88



Savannah Region – 62



North East Region – 9

