Coronavirus: Ghana’s records 35 new cases, recoveries 46,006

File photo

Ghana has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Ghana Health Service update on Saturday, October 3, there has been a rise in COVID-19 recoveries-cum-discharges despite the total number of infections going past 46,000.



The total cumulative number of cases is 46,803.



The recoveries-cum-discharges are now at 46,006.



`



There was one death recorded, bringing the total case fatalities to 303.

The active cases currently under management across the country is 494.



Ghana first reported two cases of the deadly novel Coronavirus disease on Thursday, March 12, this year.



The disease spread rapidly across the entire country but now some regions have no active cases.



Find below the cumulative cases for each of the 16 regions



Greater Accra Region - 24,071

Ashanti Region - 10,974



Western Region - 2,969



Eastern Region - 2,412



Central Region - 1,928



Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 672



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527



Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 315



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19