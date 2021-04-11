0
Coronavirus: Ghana vaccinates 681,211 as death toll rises to 754

117611884 Vaccineforcoronavirusinghana.png 681,211 people have been vaccinated in the country

Sun, 11 Apr 2021 Source: Class FM

A total of 681,211 people have been vaccinated in Ghana against the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

Some 84 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

The national death toll has increased from 752 to 754 after having stagnated for the past few days.

The active caseload of the pandemic is 1,414.

A total of 91,260 cases have been confirmed by the health authorities in Ghana since mid-March last year with 89,092 recoveries.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,339

Ashanti Region - 15,398

Western Region - 5,736

Eastern Region - 4,136

Central Region - 3,304

Volta Region - 2,385

Northern Region - 1,644

Bono East Region - 1,421

Bono Region - 1,341

Upper East Region - 1,307

Western North Region - 854

Ahafo Region - 704

Upper West Region - 491

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savanna Region - 120

