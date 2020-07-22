General News

Coronavirus: Ghana will be 'shining star' if all citizens wear nose masks - Nana Boakye

Henry Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B has admonished Ghanaians to wear their nose or face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana B bemoaned the recalcitrant behaviour of some Ghanaians who have blatantly refused to wear their masks when in public.



He advised all citizens to comply with the mandatory wearing of nose masks and all other health protocols against the coronavirus disease.



He believed should every citizen abide by the protocols, Ghana would be a shining star to the world.

''If we were to follow these protocols, I'm telling you that Ghana would be a shining star. We would be a shining example. We would show that shining leadership for everyone to take lessons from us.''





