Coronavirus: Government bans funerals, parties, other social gatherings

Sun, 31 Jan 2021
President Akufo-Addo has reintroduced restrictions on funerals, weddings, concerts, parties and other social gatherings until further notice.
In his 23rd address to the nation, Akufo-Addo said public gatherings of such nature should not exceed 25 people.
...More soon...
