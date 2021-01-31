Coronavirus: Government bans funerals, parties, other social gatherings

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reintroduced restrictions on funerals, weddings, concerts, parties and other social gatherings until further notice.

In his 23rd address to the nation, Akufo-Addo said public gatherings of such nature should not exceed 25 people.

...More soon...