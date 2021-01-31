Coronavirus: Government bans funerals, weddings, concerts, parties until further notice

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reintroduced restrictions on funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties until further notice.

In his 23rd address to the nation on Sunday, January 31, 2021, the president indicated that, private burials with no more than twenty-five people can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols.



"Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed," he stressed.



Akufo-Addo explained that, even though these measures were unpleasant, it over a period, resulted in a favourable situation for the country's fight against the novel Coronavirus and "we have to return to them".



"All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work. Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements.

"Restaurants should provide take-away services, and should, as much as possible, avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five per cent capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks," President Akufo-Addo stated.



He advised leaders of the various religious organisations, i.e. our churches and mosques that, they should enforce "to the letter, the protocols relating to attendance, i.e. the two-hour duration, one-metre social distancing, mask-wearing, use of sanitisers, and the presence of veronica buckets, liquid soap, and rolls of tissue paper."



Watch below the President's address.



