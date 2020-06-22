General News

Coronavirus: Government has supplied all our needs as schools reopen – GNAT

The National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Philipa Larson says the government has supplied all necessary safety materials as schools reopen in the wake of COVID-19.

According to her, GNAT made specific demands before accepting to cooperate on the decision to reopen schools and the government has satisfied all those requirements.



Senior High Schools are reopening for final year students and second-year Gold Track students from today.



Some 800,000 students, teachers, and non-teaching staff are expected back in schools.



Some have expressed concerns Ghana is not in the clear over COVID-19 and the reopen could spark a second wave of infections.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, the GNAT President said teachers are confident of the measures put in place to protect them and the students.



“I must say that as I speak to you, everything we asked to be put in place has been done. By 9 am or 10 the schools will receive all the items we requested. Everything has been supplied because the president wants all the children to be protected,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will protect the over 800, 000 final year Senior High School students who return to school on Monday, June 22, 2020.



In an address to the Nation on Sunday, June 21, 2020, President Akufo-Addo stated that all Senior High Schools across the country have been fumigated and currently safe for students.



He added that adequate PPE, hand sanitizer and Thermometer guns will be distributed to all schools to protect teachers and students.



“My government is determined to protect the lives of the over 800 who will be returning to school tomorrow, I will be the last person to put their lives in danger.”



The President, however, added that students and teachers must continue to observe social distancing, hand washing and observe all the health protocols.





