Coronavirus: Government lifts limit on number of persons at conferences

The government of Ghana has lifted the number of people who can attend conferences, workshops and award ceremonies.

This is “subject to the strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols”.



“The limit on the number of persons who can attend conferences, workshops and award events has been lifted, subject to the strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said during his 18th address to the nation on Sunday.



All public gatherings were banned by the government of Ghana during the initial stages of the novel virus.



The ban thus affected conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.



Akufo-Addo noted that the restrictions were subsequently relaxed following the strategic, controlled, progressive and safe easing of restrictions to restore the lives of Ghanaians and the economy back to normal.

The President further urged Ghanaians to continue wearing face masks to ensure that Coronavirus is defeated in Ghana, for zero active cases is his goal.



“I urge all of you, my fellow Ghanaians, to continue to comply with strict hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing protocols that have become part of our daily routines. This is the surest way by which we can defeat the virus, and avoid a second wave of infections,” he added.



Watch the President’s address below.



