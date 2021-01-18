Coronavirus: Government will continue monitoring to avoid spread in schools – Dr Nsiah-Asare

Dr Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health

Dr Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health has assured parents of the safety of their children as they return to school today, January 18, 2021.

Speaking on Okay FM, Dr Nsiah-Asare said that the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service have instituted measures aimed at ensuring that students and teachers are protected from the virus while in school.



He disclosed that almost every private and public school in the country has been given nose masks, sanitisers and other PPEs by government.



“We have put in place a lot of safety measure. We demonstrated in the past that we can do this so I’m confident the children will be safe in school. We have sent Veronica buckets, tissues, PPEs and other materials to every school including private schools.



"GES has sent guidelines to the teachers on how they can protect themselves and the students. We are not saying there will not be cases but we have instituted measures that once there is a case, it will be identified and treated quickly to avoid spread,” he promised.



He added that the government will continue to monitor development in schools across the country to address any challenge that will emanate from the resumption of schools.

"GES and GHS have mapped the schools to health centres so in case there is a suspected case, the children or teacher can go to that place. We will continue to monitor so that in case there is any shortfall, we will quickly address it,” he said.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged parents, teachers, students and staff of educational institutions not to give him a reason to close down the schools.



“I am pleading with you, please observe the COVID-19 protocols at all times. You must maintain the level of discipline and sense of responsibility to stop the virus from spreading in your schools and, for day students, at home, as well. Wear your masks at all times. Wash and sanitize your hands regularly. Protect yourself. Protect each other. Protect your teachers. Protect your parents. But, please, do not give me a reason to close down schools again. I pledge to do my best to keep your education going. I want you to assure me, your parents, your teachers and society as a whole, through your actions, that you will do your part as well,” President Akufo-Addo said in an address on Sunday.



