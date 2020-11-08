6
Coronavirus: Govt extends incentives for health workers till the end of the year

Coronavirus File New98.jpeg Incentives for health workers has been extended to the end of the year

Sun, 8 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said, he has extended the incentives for health workers in the fight of the novel Coronavirus.

This was announced during his 19th coronavirus update to the nation.

More soon.

