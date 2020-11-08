Coronavirus: Govt extends incentives for health workers till the end of the year

Sun, 8 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said, he has extended the incentives for health workers in the fight of the novel Coronavirus.
This was announced during his 19th coronavirus update to the nation.
More soon.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- AstraZeneca boss says coronavirus vaccine could be ready in December
- Police urged to enforce wearing of face masks
- 20,000 protest German shutdown measures in Leipzig
- Konor urges political parties to observe the coronavirus protocols
- Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 59 new infections, total now 63,790
- Read all related articles