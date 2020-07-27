General News

Coronavirus: Govt measures have helped greatly - Dr Nsiah-Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare is pleased with the Nana Addo-led administration’s way of handling the novel Coronavirus since the country recorded its first case.

He said some drastic measures taken by government at the early stage of the pandemic have “helped” yet it was “difficult” from the beginning to implement.



“That is how we manage a pandemic to control the rise of cases,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare's commendation follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s address to Ghanaians on Sunday, July 26 on the measures being taken to fight the spread of the Coronavirus.



According to the President, the safety and good health of the people are paramount to government – hence, his administration will do its possible best to keep the citizenry safe.



Re-opening of drinking spots

President Akufo-Addo during his address announced that all tourist sites across the country and drinking spots will be open to the public as the country eases COVID-19 restrictions.



“In consultation with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the health experts, I am announcing the reopening of our nation’s tourist sites and attractions, so they can begin to receive visitors.



“Open-air drinking spots can now function. The management of these facilities are tasked to enforce enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols.”



Adding that, “Beaches, pubs; cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.”



Govt extends the duration of the mosque, church services to 2 hours

President Nana Addo also said effective from August 1, 2020, there will be no restrictions on the number of congregants worshiping at a time in churches and the mosques – but, the time during will be two hours.



Taxis, trotros, domestic planes can carry full capacity



Commercial vehicles and domestic airlines will operate to full capacity as the country as government takes steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions.



“Government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros, and buses”, the President said.

