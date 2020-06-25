Health News

Coronavirus: Health centres, vulnerable groups receive support

Markaz Al Bishara, a Tamale based NGO in partnership with the Gushegu Area Child Development Programme, has donated assorted items valued at about GH¢240,000.00 to some health centres and 198 vulnerable households within its operational districts in the Northern Region.

The donation, which was funded by the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), an international non-governmental organisation, was to help mitigate the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the areas.



The beneficiary health centres included Kpatinga, Kanvili, Garizegu, Bogu-Naayili, Gaa, Galwie and Zinindo.



The health centres received gallons of liquid soap, hand sanitisers, disinfectants, disposable face masks, reusable nose masks, disposable hand gloves, tissue papers and thermometer guns.



Other items included Veronica Buckets with their supporting metal stands, basins, face shields, gallons of spirit, surgical gloves and doctors’ scrub.



The vulnerable households also received bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil and some quantities of dry fish.

Madam Patricia Gyan Bassaw, Programmes Manager of Markaz Al Bishara, who presented the items, said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected sources of livelihoods for many households, hence it was vital for her organisation to reach out to them and offer their support.



"This is our first time of distributing items such as these and we hope that they will help to lessen the socio-economic burden on the vulnerable in these trying times," she said.



She reiterated the need for the citizenry to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by government to help curb its spread.



Mr Steven Notob, Physician Assistant at the Kpatinga Health Centre, receiving the items for his facility, expressed gratitude to the donors for the intervention, adding that they would help to enhance their work and improve on the health status of users of the facilities.



The beneficiary households also expressed gratitude to Markaz Al Bishara and its partners for the items, saying “The items have come at a time when we need them most and they will go a long way to help us”.

