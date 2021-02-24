Coronavirus: "I am ever ready to take the vaccine" - Ezinlibo assemblyman

Assembly Member for Ezinlibo Electoral Area, Emmanuel Assuahchie

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Assembly Member of Ezinlibo Electoral Area in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Hon. Emmanuel Assuahchie has stated that he is ever ready to take the Coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccines were received at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 by a delegation led by the Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



Meanwhile, the country's Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has issued a statement to explain details about the vaccines.



He said the first segment of the population that would receive from the 600,000 doses would be health professionals, legislature, judiciary, frontline executive, teachers, religious leaders among others.



"The first segment of the population that will receive from the 600,000 doses will be health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary, and their related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers, teachers and other personalities in Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya West and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region", Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.



He added that: "A similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi Metro and Obuasi municipality will also be covered".

Before the arrival of the vaccines, some Ghanaians had vowed not to take it over fear of death.



But government of Ghana is assuring Ghanaians that nothing bad will happen to anybody who will take vaccines.



In an interview with the Assembly Member of Ezinlibo Electoral Area, Hon. Emmanuel Assuahchie at Ezinlibo Annor Adjaye Junior High School on Wednesday February 24th where he donated 10 bags of cement and paints to the school, he applauded government for bringing the COVID-19 vaccines into the country to protect Ghanaians.



Asking whether he will take the vaccine or not, Hon. Emmanuel Assuahchie pledged his readiness to take the vaccine.



"I am happy this morning government of Ghana has brought 600,000 doses of the vaccine into the country and if you ask me whether I will take it or not, let me tell you that am ever ready to take the vaccine to stay alive and I wish government will start it Ezinlibo Electoral Area like I will be the first person to take it", he stated.

He, therefore, took the opportunity to urge other Ghanaians especially his electorates to welcome the vaccines.



"Some people are doing videos and audios saying that the vaccine kills and they are also saying the Whites want to use this vaccine to kill we the Blacks so we should not take it but I want to take your biggest platform to urge other Ghanaians to discard these propaganda and fallacies, I don't think government of Ghana will import vaccine which is bad to kill us, it is not true, let us all take it", he emphasized.



Hon. Emmanuel Assuahchie popularly known as Emmansco also seized the opportunity to implore that Ghanaians would continue to observe the Coronavirus safety protocols despite the vaccines.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said it will deploy about 12, 500 vaccinators for the upcoming nationwide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.



According to GHS, based on the safety profile of the vaccines, it has targeted approximately 20 million persons to be vaccinated in the exercise, which is expected to begin in early March.

